Shop For Cute Matching Family Holiday PJ’s

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.  

Picture this: it’s Christmas morning, the presents are under the tree, there’s a fresh pot of coffee ready to go, and everyone comes out to unwrap gifts in matching pajamas. Is there anything cuter? We don’t think so!

For many families, matching holiday pajamas are a yearly tradition – everyone gets a new set on Christmas Eve to wear on Christmas morning. So adorable! And think of the pictures…

Whether you’re a matching PJ veteran, or whether you are just dipping your toe in this holiday tradition, (or even if you think matching PJs are corny and just need a cute new pair for yourself), we’ve got options for the entire family. And even your favorite furry friend!

Check out our picks and have the coziest and cutest holiday yet.

Organic Cotton Christmas Family Two Piece Printed Pajama Set

by Deux par Deux$68.00

Organic Cotton Christmas Family Two Piece Printed Pajama Set

by Deux par Deux$68.00

Leveret Men’s Two Piece Cotton Pajamas Reindeer Red And White

by Leveret$55.99

Leveret Women’s Two Piece Cotton Pajamas Reindeer Red And White

by Leveret$55.99

Leveret Kids Footed Cotton Pajama Reindeer Red And White

by Leveret$30.99

Leveret Kids Two Piece Cotton Pajamas Reindeer Red And White

by Leveret$28.49

Leveret Kids Two Piece Cotton Pajamas Full Bear

by Leveret$30.99

Leveret Kids Two Piece Cotton Pajamas Full Moose

by Leveret$28.49

Leveret Kids Footed Cotton Pajama Argyle

by Leveret$30.99

Leveret Dog Cotton Pajama Argyle

by Leveret$30.99

Leveret Men’s Two Piece Cotton Pajamas Plaid

by Leveret$55.99

Leveret Women’s Two Piece Cotton Pajamas Plaid

by Leveret$55.99

Leveret Kids Pajamas Poly Top And Flannel Pants Snowflake

by Leveret$49.99

Leveret Kids Two Piece Cotton Pajamas Moose

by Leveret$37.49

Leveret Big Dog Cotton Pajama Moose

by Leveret$30.99

Leveret Kids Footed Fleece Pajama Moose

by Leveret$30.99

Leveret Dog Cotton Pajama Moose

by Leveret$30.99

Leveret Women’s Two Piece Cotton Pajamas Moose

by Leveret$55.99

Leveret Dog Cotton Pajama Penguin

by Leveret$30.99

Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Lindsay Lohan Drops ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ Cover 18 Years After ‘Mean Girls’

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.