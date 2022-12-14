Shop For Last-Minute Holiday Gifts All Under $50

If you’re anything like us, you always tell yourself you’re going to do all of your holiday shopping ahead of time and then every year you realize that Christmas and Hannukah are right around the corner and you haven’t finished your shopping yet. But don’t worry! It’s not too late to snag some last minute presents for everyone on your list, and there’s no need to head to the overcrowded stores to do it.

We’ve gathered together some of our favorite products to bring the holiday shopping home to you. With cocktail and bar accessories, jewelry and makeup, and even athletic accessories, you’re sure to find the perfect thing for everyone left on your list! And, best of all, everything is under $50.

So sit back, relax, put on your favorite show, take a sip of that coffee, and finish your shopping from the comfort of your couch!

Beer FREEZE Cooling Cup

by American Integrity Products$41.59

Glass Recipe Shaker

by American Integrity Products$41.59

Rose Quartz Wine Gems Set of 6

by American Integrity Products$49.39

Blake Glass Tea Infuser Mug

by American Integrity Products$46.79

Elephant Tea Infuser

by American Integrity Products$36.39

Bamboo Board & Knife Set

by American Integrity Products$44.19

Cork Genius Wine Chiller

by Cork Genius$19.95

GEM Pc Coffee And Tea Set, Mug, Cup & Saucer

by Verishop$44.99

Geo Countertop Wine Rack in Gold

by Viski$39.99

Fancy Af Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers

by Bookshop.org$23.24

Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration

by Bookshop.org$30.23

Southern Grit: 100+ Down-Home Recipes for the Modern Cook

by Bookshop.org$27.85

Gather & Graze: 120 Favorite Recipes for Tasty Good Times: A Cookbook

by Bookshop.org$32.55

I Need My Bravo & Wine Acrylic Tray

by The Bravo Shop$39.95

Bala Balance Blocks

by Bala$45.00

Bala Bangles

by Bala$50.00

Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

by Dermstore$18.00

Multi-stick

by Dermstore$34.00

The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette

by Dermstore$38.00

Three Piece Microroller

by Dermstore$50.00

Lip Mask

by Verishop$38.00

Tropical Eye Patch

by Verishop$34.00

Upcycle Eyeshadow Palette

by Verishop$34.00

Instant Karma Candle

by Snif$49.00

Wax Candle. Hand-sculpted Glass Vessel In White Featuring Hand-painted Stripes In Blue

by SSENSE$30.00

Luxury Scented Non Toxic Candle

by Verishop$48.00

Cora 7

by Verishop$43.00

Primary Beanie

by Verishop$12.50

Casetify White New York JFK iPhone 12/12 Pro Impact Case

by SSENSE$39.00

Casetify White Tokyo HND iPhone 12/12 Pro Impact Case

by SSENSE$39.00

Allira Ring

by Verishop$49.60

Jennifer Earrings

by Verishop$49.60

Rylee Earrings

by Verishop$40.80

Tosca 4-Tier Jewelry Tray

by Yamazaki Home$19.00

Vanity Mirror

by Yamazaki Home$29.00

Google Grey Google Nest Mini, 2nd Gen

by SSENSE$36.00

Sheyn Blue Two-tone Dorn Vase

by SSENSE$41.00

Sheyn Blue Zayl Vase

by SSENSE$44.00

