Shop For Last-Minute Holiday Gifts All Under $50

If you’re anything like us, you always tell yourself you’re going to do all of your holiday shopping ahead of time and then every year you realize that Christmas and Hannukah are right around the corner and you haven’t finished your shopping yet. But don’t worry! It’s not too late to snag some last minute presents for everyone on your list, and there’s no need to head to the overcrowded stores to do it.
We’ve gathered together some of our favorite products to bring the holiday shopping home to you. With cocktail and bar accessories, jewelry and makeup, and even athletic accessories, you’re sure to find the perfect thing for everyone left on your list! And, best of all, everything is under $50.
So sit back, relax, put on your favorite show, take a sip of that coffee, and finish your shopping from the comfort of your couch!
Beer FREEZE Cooling Cup
by American Integrity Products$41.59
Glass Recipe Shaker
by American Integrity Products$41.59
Rose Quartz Wine Gems Set of 6
by American Integrity Products$49.39
Blake Glass Tea Infuser Mug
by American Integrity Products$46.79
Elephant Tea Infuser
by American Integrity Products$36.39
Bamboo Board & Knife Set
by American Integrity Products$44.19
Cork Genius Wine Chiller
by Cork Genius$19.95
GEM Pc Coffee And Tea Set, Mug, Cup & Saucer
by Verishop$44.99
Geo Countertop Wine Rack in Gold
by Viski$39.99
Fancy Af Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers
by Bookshop.org$23.24
Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration
by Bookshop.org$30.23
Southern Grit: 100+ Down-Home Recipes for the Modern Cook
by Bookshop.org$27.85
Gather & Graze: 120 Favorite Recipes for Tasty Good Times: A Cookbook
by Bookshop.org$32.55
I Need My Bravo & Wine Acrylic Tray
by The Bravo Shop$39.95
Bala Balance Blocks
by Bala$45.00
Bala Bangles
by Bala$50.00
Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
by Dermstore$18.00
Multi-stick
by Dermstore$34.00
The Necessary Eyeshadow Palette
by Dermstore$38.00
Three Piece Microroller
by Dermstore$50.00
Lip Mask
by Verishop$38.00
Tropical Eye Patch
by Verishop$34.00
Upcycle Eyeshadow Palette
by Verishop$34.00
Instant Karma Candle
by Snif$49.00
Wax Candle. Hand-sculpted Glass Vessel In White Featuring Hand-painted Stripes In Blue
by SSENSE$30.00
Luxury Scented Non Toxic Candle
by Verishop$48.00
Cora 7
by Verishop$43.00
Primary Beanie
by Verishop$12.50
Casetify White New York JFK iPhone 12/12 Pro Impact Case
by SSENSE$39.00
Casetify White Tokyo HND iPhone 12/12 Pro Impact Case
by SSENSE$39.00
Allira Ring
by Verishop$49.60
Jennifer Earrings
by Verishop$49.60
Rylee Earrings
by Verishop$40.80
Tosca 4-Tier Jewelry Tray
by Yamazaki Home$19.00
Vanity Mirror
by Yamazaki Home$29.00
Google Grey Google Nest Mini, 2nd Gen
by SSENSE$36.00
Sheyn Blue Two-tone Dorn Vase
by SSENSE$41.00
Sheyn Blue Zayl Vase
by SSENSE$44.00
