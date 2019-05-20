Sia Ditches Her Iconic Wig For Kanye West’s Sunday Service

WATCH: North West Keeps Killing It At Dad Kanye West’s Sunday Services & We Just Can’t Get Enough



Sia (literally) lost her wig over Kanye West’s Sunday services yesterday!

The 43-year-old “LSD” singer went without her iconic black and white wig for Kanye’s church service on Sunday morning, opting instead to go au natural for her performance at the church service. The Australia native participated in this week’s performance after a little encouragement from the gigantic choir.

The choir sang Sia’s hit song “Elastic Heart” and changed the lyrics into a gospel tune.

READ: Sia Goes Without Her Iconic Wig & Is A Total Knockout

After some encouragement from the other singers, Sia made her way to center stage to perform the new rendition in a blue track suit and her blonde hair pulled back.

Kim Kardashian shared videos from the service on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

“The rain forced us inside, but it was magical,” Kim wrote. “No mics, no band, no speakers but it was perfect. Not a dry eye in the room today.”

Kanye began his weekly passion project in January, with gospel inspired changes to some of his own songs.

The Hidden Hills performances finally moved outdoors in February and the exclusive event went public for the first time at Coachella on April 21 for a special Easter service.

Many A-list celebs have attended/performed at the invite-only event including Katy Perry, Kid Cudi, Diplo, Busy Phillips, and more.

Although we didn’t see any North West moments — she typically steals the show with her singing and dance moves — Sia had church Kanye swinging from the chandeliers.