Sia Goes Undercover To Pay For Shoppers’ Thanksgiving Groceries

Sia is giving back this holiday season!

The “Chandelier” singer, who is known for hiding her face behind crazy hairstyles, surprised shoppers by paying for their Thanksgiving groceries at Walmart.

The singer was almost unrecognizable in a casual coat as she went undercover for the sweet gesture in Palm Springs, California on Wednesday.

According to KESQ, the 43-year-old songstress told the lucky shoppers that she went by the name of “CiCi” and explained that her generosity was due to winning the lottery.

After one shopper figured out that the mystery shopper was actually the Grammy-nominated singer, Sia’s act of kindness quickly made waves on social media!

So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP — Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019

“So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!!,” Adri Buckles Tweeted alongside a video of Sia lending a helping hand.

Adding, “I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were!! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!”

The “Elastic Heart” singer was also spotted paying for other people’s items at a nearby TJ Maxx, per KESQ.