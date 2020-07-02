Sia Once Stopped Maddie Ziegler From Getting On A Plane With Harvey Weinstein

Sia is protective over Maddie Ziegler.

In an interview on the “Zach Sang Show,” Sia opened up about her relationship with Maddie and how the young “Dance Moms” star’s career completely changed after she appeared in Sia’s 2014 music video for “Chandelier.” Sia and Maddie have maintained a strong working relationship over the years, collaborating on many more music videos and Sia explained that she really sees herself on some level as a protector for Maddie.

“As soon as I met Maddie, I felt extreme desire to protect her and I think that it was part of my own healing,” Sia shared during the interview. “I felt just extreme compulsion to protect her and yet the irony is that I didn’t want to be famous and I threw this child into the spotlight and she would say to me, ‘Don’t be silly—I was already famous and I wanted to be famous.'”

Sia added, “And I say, ‘And you know it can stop at any time right? If you want it to stop, I can make it stop. You can just go back to being a normal person again.'”

But Maddie knew what she wanted, sharing that she had her sights set on acting and dancing.

However, Sia shared, “She said, ‘No, I just love performing. I love dancing and I love acting so much,’ and so I thought how’s a good way I can keep her safe is just keep making projects for her and therefore most of the time we’re working together.”

But it sounds like Sia’s protective instincts could have helped Maddie in more than one way. Sia reflected on a time where she helped keep her off a plane with Harvey Weinstein, who has now faced allegations of sexual misconduct from many accusers and is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being found guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

“I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on,” Sia shared. “When he invited her, I told [Maddie’s mom] Melissa, I just said, ‘Please don’t, do not do that, do not do that, do not do that.'”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Ziegler’s rep for comment.

“I know that there’s been times where my insight has really made a difference, like has kept her safe,” Sia said. Describing herself “like a bodyguard” when Ziegler is around, Sia said “I just try and help guide.”

The performer also noted she feels “terrible shame” about “throwing” Ziegler into the spotlight. “I wasn’t conscious at the time. I had no idea ‘Chandelier’ was going to be so massive. I just had no idea then she would blow and be this famous little teenager,” she explained. “But I’ve taken responsibility for it in as much as that I provide her security…That’s the most I can do really and that I’m always here for if she wants to cry or has a bad day or has questions about life—that’s what I’m here for.”

Next up, Maddie is set to star in Sia’s upcoming film, “Music.”

