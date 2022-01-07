Sidney Poitier, History-Making Actor Dead at 94

Legendary Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier has died at 94.

His death was confirmed by Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell according to Eyewitness News Bahamas.  A source close to the family also confirmed his passing to NBC News.

In 1964 he made history as the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in “Lilies of the Field.”

He went on to earn two more Oscar nominations and dozens of other award show nominations including 10 Golden Globes, 2 Primetime Emmy, 6 BAFTAS and 1 SAG.

The Oscar-winner appeared in more than 50 films whose career also included directing, producing and being an active voice in the civil rights movement in the 1960s. He was also an ambassador for the Bahamas, his home country.

The late actor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009.

Sidney was married twice, in 1950 he married Juanita Hardy and divorced in 1965. He later married Joanna Shimkus in 1976. He is survived by his six children.

