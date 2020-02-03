Sienna Miller Is Engaged To Boyfriend Lucas Zwirner (Report)

Congratulations are reportedly in order for Sienna Miller!

According to Us Weekly, the “21 Bridges” actress is engaged to her boyfriend of more than a year, Lucas Zwirner.

“They’re so in love,” a source told the outlet. “Her daughter has a nice and close relationship with Lucas too. They’re excited for this new chapter.”

Across the course of the past year, Sienna and Lucas have stepped out for multiple high-profile dates across the globe, including the 58th International Art Biennale and the Tiepolo Ball gala dinner in Venice.

Sienna also notably attended a pre-2019 Met Gala dinner party with her beau but ended up posing at the big event solo.

The couple also were guests at multiple high-profile weddings last year. They were photographed laughing alongside Princess Beatrice at Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling’s nuptials in August, and they reportedly attended Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s October “I do’s.”

When Sienna hit the red carpet for this past weekend’s Writers Guild of America Awards, she got attention for the sparkling diamond on her left-hand ring finger – which appeared to be an engagement ring.

“The Loudest Voice” star was also photographed wearing the same ring on a walk through the West Village in New York City on Feb. 3.

Lucas is the son of famed art dealer David Zwirner and is a major player in the family business; he works as the editorial director of David Zwirner Books and as head of content for David Zwirner Gallery.

Prior to her relationship with Lucas, Sienna dated and was briefly engaged to actor Tom Sturridge, with whom she shares 7-year-old daughter Marlowe.