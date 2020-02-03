Sienna Miller Is Engaged To Boyfriend Lucas Zwirner (Report)

Congratulations are reportedly in order for Sienna Miller!

According to Us Weekly, the “21 Bridges” actress is engaged to her boyfriend of more than a year, Lucas Zwirner.

“They’re so in love,” a source told the outlet. “Her daughter has a nice and close relationship with Lucas too. They’re excited for this new chapter.”

Across the course of the past year, Sienna and Lucas have stepped out for multiple high-profile dates across the globe, including the 58th International Art Biennale and the Tiepolo Ball gala dinner in Venice.

Sienna also notably attended a pre-2019 Met Gala dinner party with her beau but ended up posing at the big event solo.

VENICE, ITALY – MAY 11 : Sienna Miller and her companion Lucas Zwirner attend the Tiepolo Ball Dior in Venice – Dinner gala at Palazzo Labia on May 11, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Luc Castel/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY – MAY 08: Actress Sienna Miller and her companion Lucas Zwirner attend the 58th International Art Biennale in Venice – Dinner Gala at ‘Fondazione Cini, Isola Di San Giorgio’on May 08, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 27: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Alan Cumming, husband Grant Shaffer, Sienna Miller and boyfriend Lucas Swirner pose at Alan Cumming’s 54th Studio 54 themed Birthday celebration at Club Cumming on January 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner leave a Pre Met Gala dinner party on May 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Pierre Suu/CG images)

The couple also were guests at multiple high-profile weddings last year. They were photographed laughing alongside Princess Beatrice at Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling’s nuptials in August, and they reportedly attended Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s October “I do’s.”

YORK, ENGLAND – AUGUST 31: Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner seen at the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling at York Minster Cathedral on August 31, 2019 in York, England. (Photo by John Rainford/GC Images)
Sienna Miller, Lucas Zwirner and Princess Beatrice of York leave York Minster after the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling. (Photo by James Hardisty/PA Images via Getty Images)

When Sienna hit the red carpet for this past weekend’s Writers Guild of America Awards, she got attention for the sparkling diamond on her left-hand ring finger – which appeared to be an engagement ring.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 01: Sienna Miller attends the 72nd Writers Guild Awards at Edison Ballroom on February 01, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage)

“The Loudest Voice” star was also photographed wearing the same ring on a walk through the West Village in New York City on Feb. 3.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 03: Sienna Miller is seen in West Village on February 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Alessio Botticelli/GC Images)

Lucas is the son of famed art dealer David Zwirner and is a major player in the family business; he works as the editorial director of David Zwirner Books and as head of content for David Zwirner Gallery.

Prior to her relationship with Lucas, Sienna dated and was briefly engaged to actor Tom Sturridge, with whom she shares 7-year-old daughter Marlowe.

