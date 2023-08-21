Sienna Miller Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Shows Off Growing Bump On Beach Vacation

Bumping along! Sienna Miller is ready to be a mom of two.

The British actress, 41, is pregnant and expecting her second child, Access Hollywood has learned. In photographs obtained by People and published on Monday, Sienna showed off her growing belly while walking the beach on a recent vacation to Ibiza, Spain. The “Anatomy of a Scandal” star glowed while sporting a coffee-colored bikini and hot pink feather earrings.

Celebrities Who Announced Their Pregnancies In 2023: Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan & More! View Gallery

Sienna has not publicly acknowledged the happy news and her reps have yet to issue comment.

The star is already mom to 10-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex Tom Sturridge. She and boyfriend Oli Green, 26, were seen together in St. Tropez before her latest pregnancy news surfaced.

Last year, Sienna opened up to Elle UK about expanding her family and the “loud noise” and “pressure” she felt to have more kids after entering her forties.

“Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me,” the “American Woman” star said at the time, before revealing that she took steps to give herself options and grace when it came to her future.

“Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated,” she added.