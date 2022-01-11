Simon Cowell Is Engaged To Longtime Love Lauren Silverman (Reports)

Simon Cowell has popped the question!

The “America’s Got Talent” judge and his longtime love Lauren Silverman recently got engaged, per multiple reports.

According to Page Six, Simon asked her to marry him during a walk on the beach during a family vacation in Barbados, and their 7-year-old son Eric and Lauren’s 16-year-old son Adam were by their side.

A source told the outlet of his proposal, “It was super sweet. [Simon and Lauren are] good together.”

An insider told People of the big step in their relationship, “They are both super happy. They’ve been together a long time now and adore each other so it’s not a huge surprise to their close friends.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Simon’s team for comment.

Simon reportedly first met Lauren back in 2004, when she was married to his friend Andrew Silverman.

In 2013, news broke that Simon was expecting his first child with Lauren, who was still legally married to Andrew. The two finalized their divorce later that year and welcomed Eric the following February.

The former “American Idol” judge opened up about becoming a father on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last year.

“From that moment I saw the scan, I was like ‘That is it, I’m besotted,” he said. “Now, I just cannot imagine my life without him. I mean, He’s the most amazing thing that ever happened to me, and I adore him.”