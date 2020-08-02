Simone Biles Goes Instagram Official With NFL Player Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has a new man in her life!

In a series of loved-up snaps, the four-time Olympic gold medalist went Instagram official with the Houston Texans‘ Jonathan Owens.

Simone first shared a selfie with the athlete, who stared straight into the lens as she broke into a huge smile. Then, Jonathan turned to his new lady, lovingly pressing his forehead onto her cheek.

“It’s just us,” she captioned the photos.

Jonathan gave Simone’s public display of affection his seal of approval, commenting on the pictures with four red hearts.

Fellow gymnasts Nastia Liukin and Maggie Nichols also gave Simone’s post the thumbs up, sharing strings of excited emojis.

The sports superstar also sent out an Instagram Story video of her and Jonathan chilling together on the couch, as well as a photo of him casually wrapping an arm around her.

Like Simone, Jonathan has a passion for the world of sports. The 25-year-old football safety played at Missouri Western State before signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. After being cut from the team, he joined the Texans and is currently one of their reserve players.

Simone’s new romance comes months after her split from longtime boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. In her cover story with Vogue last month, the 23-year-old confirmed that they had gone their separate ways in early March.

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it, but it was for the best,” she told the magazine.