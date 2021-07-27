Simone Biles Speaks Out After Winning Silver At Tokyo Olympics: ‘Physically, I’m Good’…’Emotionally, That Varies’

Simone Biles is breaking her silence after she withdrew from the team finals shortly after her vault routine at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Following the ceremony, where the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team received their Silver medals the ladies spoke to “Today” host Hoda Kotb about the unexpected outcome on day 4 of the Olympics.

“Yes, I’m okay. Just super frustrated with how the night played out, but super proud of the girls that stepped up and did what they needed to do and now we’re Olympic silver medalists. So, it’s something that they’ll cherish forever,” she said. Adding, “We hope America still loves us.”

When asked about her physical and emotional state following the 24-year-old gymnast pulling out of the competition, she told Hoda, “Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and the moment, you know, coming here to the Olympics and being the head star of the Olympics is not an easy feat. So, we’re just trying to take it one day at a time, and we’ll see.”

The Olympic champ briefly left the floor with the team’s medical trainer following her routine on the vault where she scored the lowest score of her career at 13.766 after changing her plans for a Amanar vault for a simpler 1.5 twist. She returned a few minutes later with her right leg wrapped and spoke to her teammates.

Simone described what that moment was like, “They were freaking out. They were, like, crying. I was like, ‘you guys need to relax. You’re going to be fine without me. Go out there. You kick some butt just like you’ve done in training. Just lay it out on the floor and see what happens.’”

On Thursday, is the Tokyo Olympics women’s gymnastics individual competition and it is still unclear if Simone will be joining the rest of her teammates.

“We’re going to take it day by day, and we’re just going to see,” she told Hoda.

Russia won the gold with a team score of 169.528 while the Americans trailed behind with 166.096 and Britain won the bronze.

This is Russia’s first-ever gold medal in the sport and ended the U.S. Women’s gymnastics team’s winning streak since 2010 of winning every Olympic or world championship title.

The U.S. women remaining in the competition needed to be perfect to beat Russia’s 0.8 lead to get gold and they fell short. Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles went out of bounds. Jordan also fell on her third pass. While Sunisa Lee had a nearly perfect routine, it wasn’t enough to win gold.