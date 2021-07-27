U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team Win Silver After Simone Biles Withdraws From Team Final at Tokyo Olympics

The USA Women’s Gymnastics team is taking home silver after their star gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team final at Tokyo Olympics.

The Russia won the gold with a team score of 169.528 while the Americans trailed behind with 166.096 and Britain won the bronze.

This is Russia’s first-ever gold medal in the sport and ended the U.S. Women’s gymnastics team’s winning streak since 2010 of winning every Olympic or world championship title.

The U.S. women remaining in the competition needed to be perfect to beat Russia’s 0.8 lead to get gold and they fell short. Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles went out of bounds. Jordan also fell on her third pass. While Sunisa Lee had a nearly perfect routine, it wasn’t enough to win gold.

Simone Biles withdrew from the team competition shortly after her vault routine. The Olympic champ briefly left the floor with the team’s medical trainer following her routine on the vault where she scored the lowest score of her career at 13.766 after changing her plans for a Amanar vault for a simpler 1.5 twist.

She returned a few minutes later with her right leg wrapped. The 24-year-old star took off her grips and hugged her teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles.

“Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement to NBC News.