Sinéad O’Connor’s Son Shane, 17, Found Dead After Being Reported Missing: ‘Please Be At Peace’

Sinéad O’Connor is mourning a devastating loss. The Irish singer’s 17-year-old son, Shane, has passed away.

Sinead revealed the sad news on Twitter on Friday, confirming that Shane had died one day after being reported missing.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

National police in Ireland had asked the public for assistance in locating Shane earlier this week. An online notice shared that law enforcement was “concerned for Shane’s welfare” and listed that he was last seen on Jan. 6 in Dublin.

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Sinéad has openly shared about Shane’s struggles in recent years and told followers on Thursday that the teen had made “two severe suicide attempts” a week prior.

She also posted a note to Shane directly asking for him to return home safely.

“This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety,” she wrote.

The 55-year-old continued her plea in a follow-up post, writing, “Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.”

Sinéad shared Shane with her former partner, musician Donal Lunny. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer is also mom to two other sons and a daughter.

Following Shane’s death, Sinéad posted a YouTube video of Bob Marley’s 1979 song “Ride Natty, Ride” and dedicated the song to her late son.

“This is for my Shaney,” she wrote. “The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

— Erin Biglow