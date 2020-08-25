‘Sister Wives’ Maddie Brown Brush’s Daughter Has Foot Amputated

Maddie Brown Brush, star of “Sister Wives” is sharing a health update about her 1-year-old daughter who suffers from a rare genetic disorder which affects bone formation in utero.
The 24-year-old revealed on Instagram that her daughter, Evangalynn ‘Evie’ Kodi had her foot amputated recently and Maddie further explained the situation alongside a photo with her daughter who had her right arm and left leg all bandaged up.
Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday. Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a boyd amputation. Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand. She is home and is recovering beautifully. 💛🌼
Evie was diagnosed with fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome after she was born missing a thumb, toe and one leg was shorter than the other with a bowed tibia. A shortened forearm and two of her fingers were also merged together.
The couple explained the reason behind being open about their daughter’s rare condition. “We were hesitant to share Evie’s condition publicly for fear that our infant daughter would become the target of mean jokes and cyberbullying. That said, we felt not being open would be even worse and make Evie feel ashamed for something that makes her all the more special in our eyes,” Madison captioned a October 2019 post.
Adding, “As far as we have been told, with fewer than 10 recorded cases of her specific findings, it’s unclear what causes the condition. She is healthy in every other way aside from the missing bones. As a family, we have decided to be open as we walk through this journey. We want Evie to always feel pride in who she is, and all that God gave her!”