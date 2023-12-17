‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown Thinks Kody Brown And Robyn Brown Will Move Towards Monogamy

Christine Brown’s love life was a main topic in part four of “Sister Wives: One on One,” specifically, her then fiancé, David Woolley.

Her ex-husband, Kody Brown, talked about meeting her new man and admitted he thinks it’s a “good match.”

But although Kody has nothing bad to say about David, his relationship with Christine has been messy since their split.

The two re-watched their awkward lunch during part four of the special and Kody explained the main issue he has with Christine at the moment.

“What bothers me is her disposition towards me,” he said. “That she laughs. Mocks my suffering and laughs about it… She’s just kind of teasing, pushing buttons, being a mean girl.”

While chatting with the host Sukanya Krishnan, she defended her actions during her lunch with Kody.

“I was like you know what, I hid so much from you, so much, and I am going to laugh,” Christine said. “I’m not married to him anymore, I don’t have to be all, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry you didn’t feel good’ and like just stuff that in. I’m not going to stuff it anymore. He gets to see it.”

When looking back at their marriage Kody admitted it wasn’t Christine’s fault things didn’t work out.

“That’s all my fault for marrying a woman I didn’t love,” Kody said. “That’s the truth and she knows that.”

Well now that Christine, Janelle, and Meri have left Kody, he only has Robyn left and Christine thinks Robyn doesn’t want to share Kody anymore.

But Kody quickly called Christine out for that comment, criticizing her as a sister wife.

“I don’t think Christine knows Robyn at all. She’s never tried, she’s never been there. She was a sh** sister wife. She’ll probably, and I hope, be a very good wife for David,” he said.

“To make that accusation against Robyn is just sour graping,” he added. “And I would think, now that she’s in love with David, that she should prove that by never saying another mean thing about Robyn. That is when I’ll believe Christine is in love, when she doesn’t have anything bad to say about Robyn or me to our children.”

Now that Christine is in love with David, she admits she understands why Kody wants to spend all his time with Robyn.

And given Robyn and Kody’s feelings for one another, Janelle can’t see either of them bringing another person into the marriage.

And turns out Kody agrees, admitting he doesn’t want to bring anyone into the mix.

“No, I wouldn’t be interested,” he said. “Because I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her because now I know better.”

But Robyn is still unsure of how being in a relationship with just Kody works.

“To be loving and respectful to Kody I want to say yes, but I just don’t know how this works exactly,” Roby said.

Although Christine, Meri, and Janelle all said in the episode that they wanted Kody and Robyn to be happy, Robyn broke down crying as she explained that she needed to hear that from them off-camera.

Finally, after all this talk about Christine’s new man, fans got to meet David!

While chatting with the host, he revealed what makes Christine different from other women he’s dated.

Although Christine is now happy with David, Season 18 was filmed before the two met.

After watching a scene of Christine talking about dating and her marriage to their kids, Kody accused Christine of turning their kids against him.

Christine and Kody aren’t the only ones who have their issues…Janelle and Kody aren’t seeing eye to eye either, but can Janelle ever see herself reconciling with her ex?

“I don’t foresee that we would ever reconcile, I don’t,” Janelle said.