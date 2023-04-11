Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Speaks Out About Dealing With Online Bullying After Engagement

Cori Broadus is continuing to pay the haters no mind.

The 23-year-old daughter of Snoop Dogg stopped by “Karamo” this week to speak out about the online bullying she faced when she announced her engagement to her fiancé Wayne Duece back in November.

Cori explained that she was met with a barrage of negative comments on her Instagram post announcing the happy news, with trolls taking aim at her appearance and claiming Wayne “was only with [her] because of [her] dad.”

“It made me very sad, because this is a happy moment, you know what I mean?” she said. “This is something that I wanted to share with the world, and I actually waited a day, because I knew just being in the public eye, people are going to say things. Whether you post something good, whether you’re posting something bad, there’s always going to be somebody who has something negative to say.”

“It really brought me to a place where I don’t wish on anybody, because it’s supposed to be the happiest moment of my life,” she continued. “But when I read the comments, it made me the saddest girl in life, you know what I mean?”

Cori, who was diagnosed with Lupus at 6 years old, said her condition was “very, very inflamed” on the day of her proposal, which made the cyberbullying about her appearance cut deeper.

“When people say those certain things and you’re already dealing with insecurities, it triggers it, you know?” she shared.

The Choc Factory CEO went on to reflect on battling depression as a teen and how she’s since found a way out of that dark place.

“I’ve been bullied all my life too. When I first got on social media, it’s like I get more negative love than positive love. It’s always about how I look and what size I am and my skin, and it just brought me to a place where I just didn’t want to be here no more,” she said.

“I felt like it’s so easy to give up, right? And that’s just where I was at. But my goal now is to talk to young women, talk to young boys, so this stuff can be instilled in them when they’re younger,” Cori continued. “Because if I had all this instilled in me when I was younger, whatever anybody had to say to me wouldn’t have even mattered, because I know how I look. I know how I feel, and I’m fine with it.”

Cori’s fiancé, Wayne, later joined her on the “Karamo” stage and told the talk show host how the way Cori has dealt with trolls has inspired him.

“I actually looked at her as inspiration. I learned how to block it out and silence it, because I know what [our relationship] is. She knows what it is. Her family knows what it is. My family knows what it is,” he said.

“She’s one of the strongest people I know, because for you to have to deal with Lupus from the age of six and on top of being a Black woman, all of these things, and you’re still coming out on top every day, I can for sure get over this little problem,” he added.

Wayne also emphasized that he feels lucky to have his fiancé by his side.

“I think she’s the prize. They’re looking me like, ‘How’d you get him?’ It’s ‘How’d I get her?'” he gushed.

— Stephanie Case