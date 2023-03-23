Sofia Coppola’s Daughter Reportedly Goes Viral On TikTok After Saying She Tried To Charter Helicopter On Dad’s Credit Card

Sofia Coppola‘s daughter, Romy Croquet Mars, is going viral on social media after reportedly making her TikTok debut.

The 16-year-old daughter of the filmmaker and Phoenix frontman, Thomas Mars, reportedly got candid in a since deleted TikTok posted while her parents weren’t home.

“Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded,” she said in the clip.

In a recent video reported to be Romy’s deleted TikTok, which was reposted to Twitter on Tuesday, she claims she was grounded for a unique reason.

“I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend,” she told the camera. “I thought I would do this since I’m already grounded because my parent’s biggest rule [is] I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts.”

She goes on to claim her parents don’t want her to be a nepo-baby, as she holds up her father’s grammy award.

“They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid but TikTok’s not gonna make me famous,” she says in the clip.

The TikTok account has since been taken down.

Celebrities and Their Kids Enjoying Fall Festivities, Pumpkin Patches & More!

Celebrities and Their Kids Enjoying Fall Festivities, Pumpkin Patches & More!

View Gallery

Copyright © 2023 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Smiling Together Amid Cheating Allegations