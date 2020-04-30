Sofia Vergara Is Center Stage In New ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 15 Key Art

Sofia Vergara is taking center stage on “America’s Got Talent.” In the new key art for Season 15, the Colombian-born star is strutting right into the spotlight in a sparkling strapless dress.

Sofia is flanked by her “America’s Got Talent” judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and host, Terry Crews. It’s definitely going to be a star-studded lineup for NBC’s #1 summer show.

“America’s Got Talent” returns this summer with fresh new faces and familiar favorites, along with the excitement, thrills and feel-good performances that viewers have come to love each season.

And it sounds like there’s going to be plenty of amazing performances in store too. In the past we’ve had some fan favorites from Kodi Lee to Angelica Hale to Shin Lim to Grace Vanderwaal

Check out some of their interviews with Access Hollywood!

