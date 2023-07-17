Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years Of Marriage

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are going their separate ways.

The former couple is ending their marriage and confirmed the news to Page Six on Monday, sharing that they “have made the difficult decision to divorce” more than seven years after tying the knot.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the statement read.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Sofia and Joe’s respective reps for comment.

A source told Page Six that the pair has “been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

The news comes just days after Joe’s birthday tribute to the “Modern Family” alum sparked split rumors online. Joe posted a grainy Instagram selfie of him and Sofia smiling together and penned a simple caption that struck some as less romantic than usual.

“¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” Joe wrote, also adding a photo of a glass sculpture.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge and the “True Blood” alum were reportedly last spotted together in June when Sofia visited Joe on the New Jersey set of “Nonnas,” his new project with Vince Vaughn.

Both stars have yet to address their status on social media, but Sofia has given fans multiple glimpses at her glamorous vacation to the Amalfi coast in Italy this week. The new 51-year-old wowed followers with not only the stunning landscape, but also her timeless glow in a blue leopard-print swimsuit.

She and Joe first met through Sofia’s “Modern Family” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2014 and said “I do” in Palm Beach, Fla., the following year.