Sofia Vergara Joins ‘America’s Got Talent’ As Season 15 Judge, Heidi Klum Returns

After 11 seasons on “Modern Family,” Sofia Vergara is joining a new TV family!

The sitcom star has signed on to be a judge on Season 15 of “America’s Got Talent,” NBC announced on Feb. 27. She’ll be joined by returning judge Heidi Klum, who previously had a spot at the judges’ table between 2013 and 2018.

Rounding out the judging panel are executive producer Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and “AGT” Season 14 host Terry Crews will also be back for this summer’s competition. Sofia and Heidi succeed Season 14 judges Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union, who exited “AGT” after one season.

Shortly after news broke, “AGT’s” Instagram account shared a photo of Sofia and Heidi’s names lit up over the stage underneath their iconic Xs.

“There’s a new judge joining the #AGT FAMILY!” the caption read. “Introducing @simoncowell, @howiemandel, @heidiklum, AND @sofiavergara as the Season 15 Judging Panel, with @terrycrews as your host!”

Heidi excitedly shared the news of her return on her own account alongside a photo of her and Sofia.

“I am so excited to be back at @AGT with @[email protected] and @terrycrews!” she wrote. “The fact that @sofiavergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake!”

This will be Sofia’s first time judging a reality TV competition show. The funnywoman spent the last 11 years playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on “Modern Family,” which wrapped filming its final episode earlier this week.

Sofia shared lots of behind-the-scenes snaps to commemorate her time on the beloved show.

“I will never forget this set, [these] people, there [were] only good times. Thank you [Modern] Family❤️❤️ Thank you Gloria Pritchett,” she wrote.