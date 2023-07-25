Sofia Vergara Smiles & Gives Thumbs-Up In Solo Public Outing After Joe Manganiello Divorce News 

Sofia Vergara is all smiles on her own!

The “Modern Family” alum, 51, looked to be in good spirits while stepping out in Los Angeles for the first time since she and Joe Manganiello announced their split.

Sofia rocked a casual daytime ensemble of sweatpants and a T-shirt while running errands in West Hollywood, Calif., on Monday. The actress even gave paparazzi a smile and thumbs-up upon being asked “how the single life is treating” her, People reports.

Eagle-eyed fans likely noticed in photos obtained by multiple outlets that Sofia also wasn’t wearing a wedding band.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge and the “True Blood” alum, 46, confirmed in a statement to Page Six last week that they “have made the difficult decision to divorce” more than seven years after tying the knot. Joe reportedly filed official papers two days later, citing irreconcilable differences.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the statement read.

A source told the outlet that the former couple has “been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Both stars have yet to address their separation on social media as of Tuesday and Access Hollywood has reached out to Sofia and Joe’s respective reps for comment.

The bombshell came just days after Joe’s birthday tribute to the Emmy nominee first sparked breakup rumors online. Joe posted a grainy Instagram selfie of him and Sofia and penned a simple caption that struck some as less romantic than usual.

“¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” he wrote, also adding a photo of a glass sculpture.

The TV star and the “Magic Mike” actor were reportedly last spotted together in June when Sofia visited Joe on the New Jersey set of “Nonnas,” his new project with Vince Vaughn.

The pair first met through her “Modern Family” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2014 and they said “I do” in Palm Beach, Fla., the following year.

Leading up to their split announcement, Sofia gave fans multiple glimpses at her glamourous vacation to the Amalfi coast in Italy, wowing followers – and famous friends! – with not only the stunning landscape but also her timeless glow in a blue leopard-print swimsuit.

“Modern Family” castmate Julie Bowen chimed in on one sultry vacation snap from Sofia and sent supportive well wishes for her longtime pal’s new chapter.

“This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!” the actress commented alongside a string of red heart emojis.