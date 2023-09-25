Sophia Loren Hospitalized With Multiple Fractures After Falling At Home In Switzerland

Sophia Loren is on the mend.

The iconic actress, 89, has been hospitalized after suffering fractures in a fall at her Switzerland home, Access Hollywood has learned. A rep for Loren told People on Monday that the Hollywood legend broke multiple bones including her femur and hip but they are “optimistic” about her prognosis.

A source close to Loren told the Hollywood Reporter that she underwent emergency surgery for her injuries.

Loren’s latest eponymous restaurant also shared an update on its Instagram page, writing in Italian that she will be observing a short recovery period before embarking on a rehabilitation plan. The post added that the restaurant expects the performer to return “very soon,” adding that the whole staff at Sophia Loren restaurant is sending her their best wishes.

The eatery is reportedly Loren’s fourth and was set to open on Sept. 26, less than a week after her birthday. Her most recent public appearance was at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, where she attended the Armani fashion show.

She last appeared on screen in the 2021 Netflix documentary “What Would Sophia Loren Do?” and was directed by her son, Eduardo, in the streamer’s 2020 feature “The Life Ahead.” The latter resulted in best actress honors from the David di Donatello Awards.

Both Eduardo and her other son, Carlo, are said to be at her hospital bedside.