Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Have Officially Tied The Knot In Stunning Second Wedding In France!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony in Sarrians in southern France on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Following the glamorous wedding, the couple and their star-studded guests headed to the Château de Tourreau for the reception.

Before the nuptials, Sophie celebrated with her bridesmaids, including “Game of Thrones” co-star Maisie Williams, over some champagne, and Joe took a few pre-wedding shots with his groomsman before walking down the aisle, according to an E! News source.

The duo’s guests at their wedding included, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Danielle Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Ashley Graham and her husband and more. The happy couple have been in France over the past week leading up to their wedding. They began their wedding journey in Paris, celebrating with a boat ride along the Seine with Priyanka and Nick and pals. They then made their way down to Avignon, France, in Provence where they have hosted multiple parties for their guests. The pair held a pre-wedding party last night at Hotel Mirande where Sophie and Joe both showed up wearing red, while their guests wore white!

The pair’s second wedding follows their first round of nuptials in Las Vegas on May 1. The happy couple held a surprise wedding in a Vegas chapel following the Billboard Music Awards. Diplo captured the entire wedding on his Instagram and country duo Dan + Shay also serenaded the couple with a performance of “Speechless” during the ceremony. That same day, Jonas and Turner obtained their marriage license, officially making them husband and wife.

Congrats to the happy couple (again)!

Story developing…