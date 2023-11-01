Sophie Turner Spotted Kissing British Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson After Joe Jonas Split

Has the Queen in the North found a new king? Sophie Turner appears to have moved on from Joe Jonas.

The “Game of Thrones” star, 27, was spotted kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, 29, in Paris over the weekend. In photos first obtained by The Sun and published on Nov. 1, Sophie and Peregrine shared a liplock in the French capital while standing outside a parked car.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Sophie’s team for comment.

The PDA came hours before the actress made a surprise appearance at the Rugby World Cup in Paris’ Stade de France, where she and retired New Zealand player Dan Carter unveiled the Webb Ellis trophy. Both Sophie and Dan are Louis Vuitton ambassadors and showed off the prize in its custom case from the luxury brand.

Peregrine was also present with Sophie and her group at the venue, according to photos taken ahead of the game.

Sophie and estranged husband Joe confirmed their split in September after the musician filed for divorce. Weeks later, the pair announced in a joint statement that they had reached a custody agreement regarding their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. The former couple tied the knot in 2019.

It appears Peregrine is also newly single.

The future Fifth Viscount Cowdray reportedly split from Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece – King Charles’ goddaughter – in September after more than three years together.