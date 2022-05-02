Sophie Turner Cradles Baby Bump And Stuns At Met Gala 2022 With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is positively beaming!

The “Game of Thrones” star and husband Joe Jonas stepped out on Monday for the Met Gala and the two couldn’t help but keep a loving hand on Sophie’s baby bump. The couple, who are expecting their second child together, were all smiles on the pink carpet at the gala.

Sophie was beaming as she cradled her baby bump in a silk, black gown with sheer and grommet details and a Peter Pan collar. The gown seemed to hug her growing bump in all the right places and she kept a protective hand over her belly throughout the evening.

For his part, Joe suited up in a black and white tuxedo with lace tails.

This is the latest major red carpet that the pair have stepped out on since news broke that they were expecting. While the duo haven’t confirmed the news in an official capacity, they have let their fashion due the talking. Sophie and Joe hit the Oscars Vanity Fair party and Sophie’s bump was covered up in a bright red frock.

But she made sure to keep a loving hand on her bump at the outing.

The duo are already parents to daughter, Willa, who will celebrate her second birthday in July.

