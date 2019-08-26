Sophie Turner Is Living Her Best Life At The 2019 MTV VMAs: See Her Fangirl Over Lizzo & More!

Sophie Turner may be the Queen of the North, but she’s clearly got no problem being the Queen of the 2019 MTV VMAs too. Sophie was the absolute life of the party at the Monday award show as she came as her hubby Joe Jonas’ plus one. In case anyone was curious, Sophie is fitting right in with the music crowd and turned into the ultimate social butterfly backstage, scoring selfies with tons of the night’s biggest stars.

She appeared to be having an absolute blast with Hailee Steinfeld. The two posed for multiple fun photos together. Then she literally had a major moment with Jonathan Van Ness from “Queer Eye.” The pair hugged it out backstage after squealing with joy upon meeting. From there, she snapped a pic with Lizzo. She also carrie Joe’s moonman trophy after he and the rest of the Jonas Brothers took home Best Pop record for “Sucker.”

And the best part? Like the rest of the world, she completely lost her marbles when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shared a seriously steamy moment onstage. Check out all the fun in the gallery above!