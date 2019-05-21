Sophie Turner Posts Hilarious Pic Trolling The ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending

WATCH: Sophie Turner Blasts ‘Disrespectful’ ‘Game Of Thrones’ Petition



Sophie Turner posted the most epic pic that will have you pledging your allegiance to house Stark!

The 23-year-old “Game of Thrones” star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a behind-the-scenes snap of the Stark family living their best lives on set of the series finale.

“The pack survived,” she captioned the pic of herself sitting at the council meeting between the surviving leaders of the Seven Kingdoms in the sixth and final episode.

The “Dark Phoenix” actress looks to be taking a hit of a juul, while Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) chills in some dark shades and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) lets it all hang out!

READ: Did You See The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Water Bottle?!

On a more serious note, Sophie penned an emotional goodbye to her character Sansa Stark on Sunday, who she “fell in love with” when she was 13 years old.

“Sansa, thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery, and what true strength really is,” she wrote in an Instagram post with the cast. “Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love.”

Her husband Joe Jonas also sent a big “thank you” to the series for introducing him to his amazing wife!

“Congratulations to everyone who worked on this incredible show! Life changing television. I have you to thank for introducing me to the incredible [Sophie Turner],” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Long live the QUEEN OF THE MF NORTH.”

Long live OUR queen, Sophie Turner!

Every Celebrity That Made An Unexpected Cameo In ‘Game Of Thrones’

