Sophie Turner Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Joe Jonas (Reports)

There’s another Jonas brother (or sister!) joining the famous fam! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their second child.

According to multiple outlets including E! News, sources say the “Game of Thrones” alum, 26, is pregnant and she and the music superstar, 32, are thrilled to have another little one on the way.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Sophie and Joe’s teams for comment.

Rumors first sparked about the couple’s expanding family in recent weeks after Sophie stepped out with what appeared to be a visible baby bump.

The pair are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Willa, who was born in July 2020.

Sophie has been open about the joys of motherhood, celebrating UK Mother’s Day last year with a sweet shoutout to Joe and their daughter for everything they’ve brought to her life.

“I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl. It’s my favorite job I’ve ever had,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Congrats to the soon-to-be family of four!

— Erin Biglow