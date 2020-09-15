Sophie Turner Reunites With Wine After Giving Birth To Daughter Willa

Sophie Turner is enjoying wine again…and that’s the tea!

The new mama posted a video to her Instagram story in which she sips some red wine and dons a silly filter over her face. “Wine is fine, and it’s all mine, and that’s the tea,” she exclaimed before taking a sip.

In July, a rep for the “Game of Thrones” star and hubby Joe Jonas shared with Access that the couple was “delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” reportedly a little girl named Willa! Joe and Sophie kept their pregnancy mostly under wraps in the months leading up to their daughter’s arrival, stepping out together with Sophie’s bump on display but never publicly confirming that they were expecting.

The baby’s birth came less a month after Joe and Sophie celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in France, where Sophie stunned in a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a v-neck, lace sleeves and a cut-out back with a matching veil.

Before their elegant French ceremony, Sophie and Joe had a more laid-back round of nuptials in Las Vegas on May 1, following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Diplo captured the entire surprise wedding on his Instagram and country duo Dan + Shay also serenaded the couple with a performance of “Speechless” during the ceremony. That same day, Jonas and Turner obtained their marriage license, officially making them husband and wife.

The happy couple gave fans a glimpse into mom and dad life with a cute TikTok video over the weekend, proving they still know how to kick back and have fun – even in the midst of sleep deprivation. Joe and Sophie are seen taking a well-deserved break on the couch, bopping their heads along to Omega’s “Pegao” while exchanging loving glances and smiles. The pair looks happy but perhaps a little tired; totally understandable, given the recent addition to their family!

— by Katcy Stephan