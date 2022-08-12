Sophie Turner Reveals ‘Favorite’ Taylor Swift Album With Husband Joe Jonas On TikTok Live

No “Bad Blood” here! Sophie Turner is revealing her favorite Taylor Swift album.

The “Game of Thrones” star, 26, joined her husband, Taylor’s ex Joe Jonas, 32, for a TikTok live on Wednesday, and opened up to fans about which of the superstar’s record holds the top spot in her heart.

“[My] favorite Taylor Swift album [is] 1989, hands down. … [It’s] literally one of my favorite albums of all time,” the mom of two said, adding that she should probably have an allegiance to the “Shake It Off” singer’s sixth studio album instead.

“Although, Reputation was … partly inspired by Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?” Sophie explained.

Despite his and Taylor’s romantic history, the Jonas Brothers vocalist gave credit where credit was due, admitting that the track list of Sophie’s pick had a lot of “bangers.”

“1989 is a great album,” he concurred.

Taylor, 32, briefly dated the Jo Bro in 2008, until he infamously broke it off with her over the phone.

The “Forever & Always” songstress publicly slammed Joe on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for it soon after and decade later, in May 2019, she told the host that she regretted that moment.

“[The most rebellious thing I ever did was] probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” she shared. “That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”

This isn’t the first time Sophie has praised her husband’s ex. In April 2021 Taylor released “Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version)” from the vault of her re-recorded album, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and got the approval of the “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” star.

“It’s not NOT a bop,” Sophie said of the tune, which is rumored to be about Joe.

Taylor responded to the love with a nod to actress’ hit HBO show, writing “forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north.”