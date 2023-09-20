Sophie Turner & Taylor Swift, Both of Joe Jonas’ Exes Link Arms For Girls’ Night Out

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner hit the town together!

The “Game of Thrones” alum, 27, was photographed wrapping her arm around the “Cruel Summer” singer’s arm on Tuesday as they enjoyed a night out in New York City. The pair were heading to Temple Bar after eating at a restaurant, according to People.

Taylor Swift and pal Sophie Turner, who recently announced her breakup from Joe Jonas, reunited for a girls’ night out in New York City on Sept. 19. https://t.co/q6gDKvce8l — E! News (@enews) September 20, 2023

For their girls’ night out, Taylor, 33, looked stylish in a maroon sweater dress and an oversized denim jacket, accessorizing with brown knee-high boots and a small green purse.

While Sophie rocked a sparkly purple crop top with baggy gray cargo pants. She also had a little black bag over her shoulder and tied a black sweatshirt around her waist.

Both starlets had their hair up in ponytails, with their bangs hanging down.

The outing comes after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie earlier this month after four years of marriage.

Taylor was also romantically linked to The Jonas Brother in 2008 with the then 18-year-old “Style” singer telling Ellen DeGeneres at the time that Joe broke up with her in a 27-second phone call.