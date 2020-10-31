Sophie Turner To Voice Princess Charlotte In New HBO Max Series, ‘The Prince’

Sophie Turner is becoming a royal for her next role! The “Game of Thrones” star is joining Gary Janetti’s new, animated series “The Prince” for HBO Max.

According to HBO, the series is a “biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest [heir] to the British throne, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child.”

The show is based around Gary Janetti’s popular, satirical Instagram account where he writes updates about the Royal family as if he were Prince George. Gary will remain onboard as creator and executive producer of the project.

Sophie’s involvement was announced Saturday on Gary’s Instagram with a Halloween-themed animation of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Previously announced cast members include Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Alan Cumming as George’s butler.

This will be Sophie’s first role as a mother! In July, a rep for the “Game of Thrones” star and hubby Joe Jonas shared with Access that the couple was “delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” reportedly a little girl named Willa! Joe and Sophie kept their pregnancy mostly under wraps in the months leading up to their daughter’s arrival, stepping out together with Sophie’s bump on display but never publicly confirming that they were expecting.