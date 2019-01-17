Much like her “Game of Thrones” character Sansa Stark, Sophie Turner’s hair has been through a lot.

In an interview with InStyle, the HBO star confessed that she made a major grooming sacrifice for the sake of her hit show. To properly evoke the ruggedness of Sansa’s life in the Seven Kingdoms, Sophie nixed her shampoo and conditioner “for a couple of years.”

“For the first few seasons, I was allowed to wash my hair, because I was an aristocratic young girl,” she told the mag. But after the eldest Stark daughter was forced to fend for herself, Sophie needed to switch up her beauty routine.

“Towards season 5, they started asking me to not wash my hair, and it was really disgusting,” the “Dark Phoenix” actress admitted.

And once winter finally came, it wrecked even more havoc on her mane.

“We would have the snow machines going, so we would have little snow paper particles that would get stuck in the grease,” she explained. “It was disgusting.”

Eventually, Sophie found the perfect workaround to better maintain her mane: a Sansa hairpiece.

“Now, I wear a wig, so I can wash my hair whenever I want, which is nice,” she said. “But yes, for a couple of years, I was living with pretty greasy hair.”

Sophie isn’t the only “GOT” gal that’s run into hair problems while on set.

Back in 2017, Emilia Clarke dyed her locks platinum blonde to truly get to the root of Daenerys Targaryen for Season 8 – but she quickly realized that blondes don’t have more fun.

“I’m honestly trying to grow out the blonde, because it’s just killed my hair, and I miss having nice hair!” she told Harper’s Bazaar last September of her Mother of Dragons dye job.

But it seems like both of their beauty struggles were more than worth it in the end. A teaser for the final season of “Game of Thrones” dropped this week – and it looks epic.

