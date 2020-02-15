‘Southern Charm’s’ Eliza Devereaux Limehouse Is Engaged To Struthers McBride

Struthers McBride really charmed his new fiancée!

“Southern Charm” star Eliza Devereaux Limehouse, 24, shared the happy news that the couple is engaged on her Instagram writing, “We are engaged!!!!! Happy Valentines y’all! Cheers to forever @_struthers.”

Struthers, 29, also shared multiple photos of when he asked the reality star to be his wife.

“I can honestly tell you 2 times in my life where I have been full of excitement, adrenaline, & joy. This is one of them & enlisting. Here’s to forever EDL Baby, I love you so very much #engaged,” he captioned the snap.

Their engagement photographer, Anne Rhett Photography also shared multiple photos from the happy moment.

“She said YES! Congrats to @elizadevereauxlimehouse and @_struthers on their recent engagement!” the caption reads. “What started as a jewelry photo shoot turned into so much more when Struthers got on one knee with a truly special piece of jewelry for Eliza.”

Eliza also issued a statement to People about the happy news saying, “This is the happiest I’ve ever been.”

“It’s so crazy, from the moment Struthers and I stared dating, I knew he was the man I was going to marry. I’m not kidding you when I tell you, there were fireworks going off!” she continued. “And every moment since then, I’ve just fallen more and more in love with him. He’s my best friend, the most selfless man I’ve ever met, treats me like a princess, and makes me feel completely secure… I can’t wait to be his wife one day.”

The duo has been dating since April 2019, according to People.

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Stephanie Swaim