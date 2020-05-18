‘Southern Charm’s’ Kathryn Dennis Claps Back Over Claims She Started Cameran Eubanks Cheating Rumors

“Southern Charm’s” Kathryn Dennis has broken her silence over the claims that she started a cheating rumor about Cameran Eubanks’ husband, Jason Wimberly – and she’s saying the whole thing has been taken out of context!

“I’ve been quiet since all this started and told not to post anything but I can’t stand it anymore,” Kathryn wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 17. “Y’all have to know that this whole thing has been blown out of context. I’m freakin heartbroken and SO depressed because of the way I’m being portrayed is totally not true!!!”

Kathryn continued to insist on her IG Story that “all this crazy stuff” was “not true” and “not fair.”

“And I see now that I’m back on IG that some*** people are thrilled to use this situations to come up on their own. Use for their own benefit. But I’m not gonna let that happen. Never have never will.”

She added that she will make a full statement on Monday, May 18, but “had to respond bc I cannot stand my character being annihilated. Please just be patient and know this s—t is just not true.”

Kathryn’s cast was quick to point the finger about the possibility that she started the rumor – and the woman accused of having an affair with Cameran’s husband – a Charleston, South Carolina-based makeup artist named Rebecca Wash – added fuel to the possibility that Kathryn got the rumor mill going.

Rebecca responded last week to the claims that she was the woman cheating with Cameran’s husband – adamantly denying that that was the case.

“The allegations that this rumor was started by Kathryn Dennis are even more hurtful,” Wash said. “I met Kathryn one time in July 2018 when I did her makeup for a photoshoot for a local clothing store. I have not seen or spoken to Kathryn since. I have only known her in my limited interaction in a professional capacity, and to suggest that I am somehow associated with these allegations is dumbfounding, hurtful, and malicious.”

Cameran’s former co-stars Landon Clements and Ashley Jacobs took aim at Kathryn on their social media accounts, too.

Naomie Olindo wrote, “To all those asking why Cameran, Chelsea [Meissner] and I (and anyone with a life they want to protect) quit the show. It’s s—t like this. Shame on you @kathryndennis for this and MANY other things.”

RELATED: Kathryn Dennis Confirms She Got A Breast Augmentation

Cameran, 36, also took to social media to address the allegations about her marriage. On Tuesday, May 12, she announced she would be quitting “Southern Charm,” and shared why she was parting ways with the longtime Bravo hit.

“It has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles are being written … some of which pertain to my marriage,” Cameran wrote on Wednesday, May 13. “You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren’t worth a big paycheck. What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know, is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me.”

Cameran has been on the show since 2014.

Reality TV feuds are nothing new, but this one from the “Southern Charm” gals doesn’t exactly scream sweet tea and southern charm – now only time will tell how it all shakes out.