Woman Accused Of Affair With ‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks’ Husband Claps Back

Rebecca Wash — a Charleston, South Carolina-based makeup artist – who was accused of having an affair with “Southern Charm” star Cameran Eubanks’ husband is clapping denying the rumors full-stop.

“I have been wrongfully accused of having a relationship with the husband of [Cameran Eubanks] of Southern Charm,” Wash began in a long statement on Instagram. “I have never met [Jason Wimberly] or Cameran in my life.”

“These hurtful accusations are blatant unfounded lies that have shaken me to my core,” she said. “I am not a religious follower of Southern Charm, but as a makeup artist and resident of the Charleston area, it is impossible to not know who the cast of the show is. I have never laid eyes or interacted with Jason Wimberly, Cameran, or anyone in their beautiful family other than on television.”

Wash then claimed that the hurtful rumors were started by Eubanks’ “Southern Charm” castmate Kathryn Dennis, who Wash says she once did makeup for.

“The allegations that this rumor was started by Kathryn Dennis are even more hurtful,” Wash said. “I met Kathryn one time in July 2018 when I did her makeup for a photoshoot for a local clothing store. I have not seen or spoken to Kathryn since. I have only known her in my limited interaction in a professional capacity, and to suggest that I am somehow associated with these allegations is dumbfounding, hurtful, and malicious.”

“I am so sorry to the Wimberly family that someone would cut so low as to attack the core tenant of anyone’s life – their family,” Wash added.

Eubanks also shared Wash’s post on her own Instagram Story and said that she’s sad that people brought her name into the conversation.

“It is so sad that this kind, beautiful and innocent girl had to be drug into the mud,” said Eubanks. “I signed up for this by being on TV. She didn’t. Rebecca Wash is the victim here.”

In response, Wash thanked her in her own Instagram Story and used the “praise hands.”

Eubanks shocked fans on Tuesday when she announced she wouldn’t be returning to “Southern Charm.”

On Wednesday night, Eubanks issued a lengthy statement on Instagram, addressing what she called “insidious rumors” about her marriage and told fans that her decision to leave the hit Bravo show was always in the works.

“My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage,” Eubanks said. “Please disregard any fabricated rumor. It’s a ploy for ratings and that’s it.”