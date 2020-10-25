‘Southern Charm’s’ Kathryn Dennis Goes Instagram Official With New Man

It seems like things are heating up for Kathryn Dennis!

The “Southern Charm” star made things Instagram official with Chleb Ravenell sharing a loved up snap with him writing, “YOU” with a heart emoji.

Chleb also posted a photo with his lady writing, “Welcome back” with a winking emoji.

Fans were loving Kathryn’s sweet post.

“Oh wow yassssss!!!!! UPGRADE” one person wrote.

“Very cute couple. You guys complement each other. Soo happy for you Kathryn. I’ve watched you on the show since the beginning. God bless,” another said.

“You deserve to be this happy,” a third commented.

The duo was first linked over the summer, when they were spotted packing on some PDA at his birthday party.

Prior to Chleb, Kathryn was with Thomas Ravenel, who she shares two children with.

They broke up in 2016.

— Stephanie Swaim