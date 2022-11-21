‘Southern Charm’s’ Madison LeCroy & Brett Randle Marry In Dreamy Mexico Wedding

Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle said, “I do” in style!

The couple had an intimate destination wedding over the weekend in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

The “Southern Charm” posted photos from their big day on Instagram on Monday, sharing snaps of her and Brett on a beach.

“So grateful to share the best week of my life with close friends and family on the beach in Mexico. Thank you to my amazing creative team that put together the perfect weekend. First photos are now live on @people. More to come!” the caption reads.

The star spoke out to People Magazine, revealing details about her big day, which included Madison’s 10-year-old son Hudson, and 40 guests at the intimate event.

“We didn’t want to have some elaborate wedding here in Charleston with 300 people. That just wasn’t our vibe. And if it wasn’t for Hudson, we probably would have just eloped and [not done] a wedding. … But he wanted something special so we chose the beach — and specifically Riviera Maya, because that was a destination we’d been to together and knew that our guests would love it just as much as we did. And we kept it really small, no bridesmaids or groomsmen, just our nearest and dearest,” she shared.

Prior to their wedding in Mexico, the couple had made things legally official at a courthouse in Charleston, South Carolina, where they married.

