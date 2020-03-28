Spanish Princess Becomes First Royal To Die Of Coronavirus At 86

Princess Maria Teresa de Bourbon-Parma has become the first member of a royal family to die of COVID-19 complications.

Her younger brother, Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma, the Duke of Aranjuez, announced the sad news in a statement on Facebook this week.

The prince revealed that Maria Teresa was a “victim of coronavirus” and had passed away in Paris at the age of 86.

“Don Sixto Enrique is very sorry and begs for prayers for his sister’s eternal rest,” the statement continued.

He said that a funeral would be held for the princess in Madrid on March 26.

Maria Teresa was part of the House of Bourbon-Parma, which is a cadet branch of the Spanish royal family, ruled currently by King Felipe VI. Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia were both tested for the virus earlier in March, and results came back negative.

News of Maria Teresa’s passing comes days after it was announced that Britain’s Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” a Clarence House spokesperson said in a statement on March 25. “The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

The 71-year-old, who is first in the line of succession, is unaware where he caught the virus but had been traveling in recent weeks and attended the Princess Trust Awards.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the statement continued.