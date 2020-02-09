Spike Lee Honors Kobe Bryant At Oscars In Purple, Yellow Suit With ‘24’ On Lapels

Spike Lee is paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Oscars red carpet. The director sported a purple and gold Gucci suit, accented with the numbers 2 and 4 on his lapels paying homage to Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey number. He also sported the numbers on the back of his suit, beneath the collar.

Lee was accompanied on the red carpet by his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, who stunned in a white long-sleeved gown.

Legendary Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant was killed on January 26 in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, that left eight others dead, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. The father and daughter were traveling to a basketball tournament at Kobe’s Black Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, at the time of the crash. Several other members of Gianna’s basketball team, their parents, and a coach were also on board the helicopter.

A public memorial for Kobe Bryant will be held on Monday, February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.