Stacey Dash Arrested On Domestic Battery Charge For Pushing and Slapping Victim

‘Clueless’ star Stacey Dash has been arrested.

The actress was taken into custody in Florida on a domestic battery charge for pushing and slapping a man across the face following a “verbal argument,” according to police.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office writes that Dash, “pushed the victim and slapped him in the face. The victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed.”

According to a report, Stacey’s manager claims she acted in self-defense and that the victim attacked her first and attempted to choke her.

She was transported to the Land O’ Lakes detention facility without further incident and no other details are known at this time.

The 52-year-old rose to fame starring alongside Alicia Silverstone in the iconic 1995 flick, “Clueless” where she played Dionne Davenport. Following her success in Hollywood, she became a conservative political commentator on Fox News from 2014 to 2017.

Dash even filed paperwork in 2018 to run for a Southern California congressional seat but dropped out just a month later. She told Cosmopolitan the reason she changed her mind because it would be, “detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family.”

The actress has two children from previous relationships and was married for the fourth time to her lawyer, Jeffrey Marty, last year in Florida.

