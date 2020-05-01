Stacey Dash Separating From Fourth Husband Jeffrey Marty

Stacey Dash is a single woman yet again.

The “Clueless” actress is separating from her fourth husband, lawyer Jeffrey Marty. “My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,” she shared on Instagram.

“After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and [for] respecting our privacy during this difficult time,” Stacey added.

The couple faced some rocky points in their relationship. In September the 53-year-old actress was arrested for domestic battery even though her 911 call claimed that Jeffrey had assaulted her.

In body camera video obtained by Access Hollywood, Dash was seen being placed in handcuffs and walked to a police car in Florida. She is also heard reciting off her notable resume to the police officer.



The charges were eventually dropped, and Dash admitted in a Tweet that the incident was just a marital dispute.

“Like normal married couples my husband and I had a marital dispute that escalated. Thank you for your support and love. Please give him th(e) same,” she wrote in October 2019.

Dash has two children, her daughter Lola is shared with her first husband Brian Lovell who she married on July 16, 1999. She has a son named Austin who was born in 1991 from a previously relationship with singer Christopher Williams.