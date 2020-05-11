Stacy Keibler Gives Birth To Third Baby: ‘My Heart Is Filled With So Much Love’

Stacy Keibler’s new addition arrived at the perfect time!

The model and former WWE star introduced her and husband Jared Pobre’s third child, a baby girl, in a heartwarming Mother’s Day post, telling fans that their little one made the holiday that much sweeter.

“Today is so special because it’s my first Mother’s Day as a family of five! My heart is filled with so much love,” Stacy wrote on Instagram, before revealing the bundle of joy’s name. “We are so incredibly blessed to welcome Isabella Faith to our family. Wishing all the Mommas out there a very Happy Mother’s Day.”

The photo showed 40-year-old Stacy giving her daughter a loving gaze as Isabella napped in a cute pink onesie. Further details, including the newborn’s exact birth date and measurements, were still under wraps as of Monday.

Isabella joins brother Bodhi Brooks, 2, and sister Ava Grace, 5. Stacy revealed her pregnancy to People back in December, sharing that Ava was hoping for a little sister. Two months later, Ava found out alongside the whole family that her wish came true, popping a balloon filled with pink confetti at a gender reveal party.

Stacy and Jared tied the knot in 2014 and began splitting their time between Los Angeles and Wyoming after starting a family. In March, the new mom of three shared that she and her tech entrepreneur hubby got to enjoy a couple’s getaway to Big Sur for their traditional babymoon.

The picturesque California town was “the perfect place to slow down, rejuvenate and connect with nature,” she wrote at the time, captioning a series of baby bump photos taken against a stunning landscape.

Congrats to the happy new fivesome!

