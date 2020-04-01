‘Star Wars’ Actor Andrew Jack Dead At 76 From Coronavirus

Actor Andrew Jack has died after getting COVID-19, according to his agent.

Jack who had roles in many “Star Wars” films also worked as a dialect coach, he was 76 years of age.

Jill McCullough, Jack’s agent said in a statement according to multiple reports that he died on in a hospital in Surrey, England, as a result of the coronavirus.

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach, Gabrielle Rogers,” McCullough said.

His wife, Gabrielle Rogers, shared on Twitter, “Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him.”

We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him. Take care out there, lovers x@RealHughJackman @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/fm5LevA8n2 — Gabrielle Rogers (@GabrielleRoger1) March 31, 2020

His agent added that the couple were unable to see or chat with one another before he passed away.

“Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia, having just flown in from New Zealand last week. She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held,” the statement added.

Jack played Major Ematt in “Star Wars: Episode VII, The Force Awakens” and General Ematt in “Star Wars: Episode VIII, The Last Jedi.” He was a vocal coach to Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth and worked on the films “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Lord of the Rings” and “The Avengers.”

He’s being remembered by Sean Astin, who worked on “The Lord of the Rings” movies with Jack. He shared some memories about the late actor on Twitter writing that he “made a mean curry” and “was powerful & gentle in equal measure.”

Andrew Jack made a mean curry

Andrew Jack was powerful & gentle in equal measure

Andrew Jack was funny

Andrew Jack was brilliant

Andrew Jack loved a unique theory of gravity, that we are all being pushed down, instead of pulled down

We loved Andrew Jackhttps://t.co/PNxMop2udN — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) March 31, 2020

Christopher Miller, executive producer of “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” shared on Twitter, “Andrew Jack was the dialect coach on SOLO, and a kind and thoughtful man. We asked him to teach Alden to speak Shyriiwook, and I’ll always remember listening to them gargle-roar at each other back and forth.”