Stars React To Kansas City Chiefs Winning Super Bowl LIV

A 2020 Super Bowl champ has been crowned!

In a matchup that definitely lived up to football fans’ expectations, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to take home the big win at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The victory also marks the first Super Bowl wins since 1970 for the Chiefs.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EQE78sd6HG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars took to social media to congratulate the team on snagging the Lombardi Trophy.

#SuperBowl CHAMPS @Chiefs! Congrats #ChiefsKindgom – you’ve been waiting 50 years for this…. how are you celebrating?! — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 3, 2020

Good for you, Kansas City. The wait is over. #SuperBowl https://t.co/ShkbQws5tx — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on winning the Super Bowl! What a game and what a season. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 3, 2020

So I picked the winner chiefs, picked the coin toss, and Demi got the anthem under 2 mins. Made some coin today!! Happy #SuperBowl 🏈💟 — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) February 3, 2020

I’m at a loss for words after an amazing week! Starred in a commercial for the #QuickerPickerUpper ✅ Traveled to Miami ✅ Waited my whole life to watch the Chiefs WIN #SBLIV ✅ QUICK! Somebody pinch me… I'm the @Bounty man. ✅ #BountyPartner 😏 pic.twitter.com/DgXEHJ0Arg — Rob Riggle (@RobRiggle) February 3, 2020

CHIEFS!!!!!!!! — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) February 3, 2020