Stars React To Kansas City Chiefs Winning Super Bowl LIV

A 2020 Super Bowl champ has been crowned!
In a matchup that definitely lived up to football fans’ expectations, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to take home the big win at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The victory also marks the first Super Bowl wins since 1970 for the Chiefs.
SUPER BOWL CHAMPS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EQE78sd6HG
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020
Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars took to social media to congratulate the team on snagging the Lombardi Trophy.
Looking back, this was probably a sign. Congratulations, @Chiefs #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/anAOw8P809
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 3, 2020
#SuperBowl CHAMPS @Chiefs! Congrats #ChiefsKindgom – you’ve been waiting 50 years for this…. how are you celebrating?!
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 3, 2020
Good for you, Kansas City. The wait is over. #SuperBowl https://t.co/ShkbQws5tx
— Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) February 3, 2020
MOTHERFXCKING KCMO FOR SHOOWWWWWWW!!! #kansascitychiefs #SuperBowl
— Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) February 3, 2020
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on winning the Super Bowl! What a game and what a season.
— Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 3, 2020
So I picked the winner chiefs, picked the coin toss, and Demi got the anthem under 2 mins. Made some coin today!! Happy #SuperBowl 🏈💟
— Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) February 3, 2020
I’m at a loss for words after an amazing week! Starred in a commercial for the #QuickerPickerUpper ✅ Traveled to Miami ✅ Waited my whole life to watch the Chiefs WIN #SBLIV ✅ QUICK! Somebody pinch me… I'm the @Bounty man. ✅ #BountyPartner 😏 pic.twitter.com/DgXEHJ0Arg
— Rob Riggle (@RobRiggle) February 3, 2020
CHIEFS!!!!!!!!
— Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) February 3, 2020
