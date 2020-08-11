‘Sanford And Son’ Actor Raymond Allen Dead At 91

Actor Raymond Gilmore Allen passed away at 91 years old. The actor’s daughter Ta Ronce Allen confirmed the news in a series of heartbreaking posts on Facebook.

Just wanted to let The Allen Family and friends know that Dad received his wing two hours ago. His warmth, kind heart… Posted by Ta Ronce Allen on Monday, August 10, 2020

“Just wanted to let The Allen Family and friends know that Dad received his wing two hours ago. His warmth, kind heart and cleaver sayings will be missed. His laughter will ring in heaven. Rest In Heavenly Peace Raymond Allen. The last of 12 siblings,” Ta Ronce wrote on August 10.

In a subsequent post, Ta Ronce revealed that her cousin passed away as well.

What a day this is been. I am so surrounded by love from friends and family. This has been one of the hardest days of my… Posted by Ta Ronce Allen on Monday, August 10, 2020

“What a day this is been. I am so surrounded by love from friends and family. This has been one of the hardest days of my life I lost my father Raymond Allen and my cousin Deborah Doll (his niece). They are now both being held by the wings of angels.”

Raymond was reportedly in a long-term care facility in California where he was found unresponsive early Monday morning, according to TMZ. The actor apparently passed from respiratory issues unrelated to the novel coronavirus, the outlet continued.

The TV actor was well-known for his 1970s sitcom characters, when he starred as Ned the Wino on “Good Times,” Merle the Earl on “Starsky and Hutch,” and Woodrow “Woody” Anderson on “Sanford and Son.” Allen also made guest appearances on “The Love Boat,” “The Jeffersons,” and more.

May he rest in peace.