Stassi Schroeder Pregnant With First Child (Reports)

After a head-spinning week for “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder, the reality star is reportedly pregnant, according to Us Weekly.

The outlet reported that Stassi was seen covering up her growing baby bump with a long cardigan while out in Los Angeles with her fiancé Beau Clark. The baby would be the couple’s first child together.

The news comes just days after Stassi and “VPR” co-stars Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from the show after racist comments from their past resurfaced on social media.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” Bravo said in a statement on June 9.

Stassi was also dropped by both her PR firm and agency for making racist comments, including when she called police on Faith Stowers, a Black cast member on the fourth and sixth seasons of her Bravo reality show, for a crime she had nothing to do with.

A spokesperson for the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s former agency UTA confirmed they had parted ways with the media personality in a statement to Variety on Monday. The outlet further confirmed that Stassi had been dropped by her publicist Metro Public Relations.

“She became a client when her publicist joined our company in July 2018. We made the decision this weekend to part ways with Stassi,” the organization told Variety in a statement.

The 37-year-old has also reportedly lost out on brand partnerships as troubling incidents from her past continue to come to light, including with shaving brand Billie and vitamin brand Ritual.

Stassi and Beau, who got engaged in July 2019, were set to get married in an on-air wedding on the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules” before the 31-year-old was fired.