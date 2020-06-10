‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brett Caprioni Speaks Out After Firing: ‘I Respect Bravo’s Decision’

Former “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Brett Caprioni has spoken out after Bravo released him and three other members of the show after past racist comments began to circulate on social media.

“While I’m disappointed to no longer be part of the cast, I respect Bravo’s decision,” the 31-year-old reportedly told Us Weekly. “I continue to be truly sorry for the insensitive comments I made in the past and have worked within my community to repair the damage I’ve caused. I have learned a lot and grown from the experience but understand that it’s not enough. I will continue to do more regardless of my affiliation with VPR because it’s the right thing to do.”

Brett’s statement came a day after the network fired him alongside Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Max Boyens.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” Bravo said in a statement.

In early January, both Max and Brett issued apologies after an Instagram account shared old tweets from the two men where they used racial slurs. Some of Brett’s tweets, which have since been deleted, allegedly used the n-word.

“I want to express my deepest apologies for the insensitive, ignorant, and hurtful comments I made. I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now,” the then-SUR employee told People. “Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry.”

The quadruple firing came less than a day after Stassi was dropped by both her PR firm and agency for making racist comments.

A spokesperson for the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s former agency UTA confirmed they had parted ways with the media personality in a statement to Variety on Monday. The outlet further confirmed that Stassi had been dropped by her publicist Metro Public Relations.

“She became a client when her publicist joined our company in July 2018. We made the decision this weekend to part ways with Stassi,” the organization told Variety in a statement.

The 37-year-old has also reportedly lost out on brand partnerships as troubling incidents from her past continue to come to light, including with shaving brand Billie and vitamin brand Ritual.

Stassi’s scandal began after it was revealed that the 31-year-old had called police on Faith Stowers, a Black cast member on the fourth and sixth seasons of her Bravo reality show for a crime she had nothing to do with. Faith described the incident, which occurred in 2018, in a recent Instagram Live with Candace Rice of “Floribama Shore.”

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” the 31-year-old explained. “I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview. It was just funny because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.”

Faith has since commented on the firing of her former cast mates in an interview with Page Six. “I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward—help with the fight forward.”

Max, Stassi and Kristen have yet to comment on their firings.