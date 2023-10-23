‘Step Brothers’ Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly Reunite For Snoop Dogg’s Onstage Birthday Surprise

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s “Step Brothers” bond is still going strong!

The pals and former co-stars reunited 15 years after their classic comedy to wish Snoop Dogg a happy birthday – and thousands of fans got to join in the fun.

Will and John presented the hip-hop icon with a candle-filled cake onstage at the “SNL” alum’s Best Night of Your Life 2 charity event at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre over the weekend.

Snoop delighted the audience when he joined the actors for a rendition of their “Step Brothers” song “Boats ‘n Hoes” before the trio teamed up to deliver the rapper’s own 1994 hit “Gin & Juice.”

However, it was Snoop’s turn to be caught off guard when Will and John revealed their true intentions behind the performance!

The artist shared an Instagram video of his reaction to Will and John leading the crowd in a serenade for Snoop’s big day, as John called him “the greatest rapper in the world.”

“My brothers surprised me,” Snoop captioned the clip alongside a string of festive emojis.

Will and John are famous for their multiple on-screen collabs beyond “Step Brothers” and Snoop’s on-screen history with the comedy legend dates back even farther! He and Will both appeared in the 2003 fan favorite “Old School.”