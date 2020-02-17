Steph Curry Shares Steamy Snap With His ‘One And Only’ Ayesha Curry

Steph and Ayesha Curry are major relationship goals!

The NBA star shared a steamy snap on his Instagram, where he is seen holding his wife in a warm embrace as she playfully licks his forehead.

“Vacation vibes with my one and only,” he wrote with a heart eye emoji. “Like dat!”

His wifey reacted in the comments writing, “You coulda at least popped a filter on this. I love you though.”

Prior to the sultry photo, he shared another cute pic with Ayesha wishing her a happy Valentine’s day.

“Happy Vday babayyy! You are all the adjectives and more. Love you! ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing!'” he wrote.

“The Seasoned Life” author also posted a sweet tribute to her man on the ‘gram, sharing a photo where they both have their faces pained.

“Chooch I LOVE YOU. Nothing more needs to be said. You’re my everything. All of the things, always. Feeling blessed that we get to breathe the same air everyday and exist together,” she wrote.

“I’ll never take it for granted. Thank you for being silly with me, laughing with me, loving with me and sometimes for me,” she continued. “I’m a movement by myself but we’re a force when we’re together. Know what I mean? See what I did there? luh you.”

The couple has been married since 2011 and they have three children together.

— Stephanie Swaim